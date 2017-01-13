Can more be done to save Singapore's past?

It was sad to read about yet another piece of Singapore's past disappearing (Good buy and goodbye"; Jan 12).

Having lived in Singapore, specifically Siglap, all my life, I have seen much of what was a part of our lives from the 1960s and 1970s slowly disappear.

The changes may be in keeping with the progress we are making but with every change, we lose a part of our soul. Uncle Bread is just one example of this.

Can more be done to preserve some of the old ways unique to Singapore?

Manoraj Rajathurai