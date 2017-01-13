Can more be done to save Singapore's past?

Published
21 min ago

It was sad to read about yet another piece of Singapore's past disappearing (Good buy and goodbye"; Jan 12).

Having lived in Singapore, specifically Siglap, all my life, I have seen much of what was a part of our lives from the 1960s and 1970s slowly disappear.

The changes may be in keeping with the progress we are making but with every change, we lose a part of our soul. Uncle Bread is just one example of this.

Can more be done to preserve some of the old ways unique to Singapore?

Manoraj Rajathurai

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2017, with the headline 'Can more be done to save Singapore's past?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping