Cameras do not tell the whole truth

I believe the actions of Ms Denise Neo after she left her mobile phone at a LiHo outlet were rash and ill-advised (OK to share CCTV footage online to nab culprits?; Nov 12).

She immediately assumed that the phone was stolen, and shared closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage on her Facebook page in the hope that the "culprit" would be recognised and "won't get away scot-free".

However, CCTV footage cannot tell the whole truth.

I can imagine myself taking the phone and putting it in my bag with the intention of passing it to the lost and found counter.

I would have been shocked if I woke up the next day to find my good intentions twisted, and faced accusations that I was stealing someone's phone.

It is easy to misunderstand when one watches footage shared on social media.

The Government must make clear the regulations governing security and surveillance camera footage, especially regarding what should or should not be used, and who the footage belongs to. Only then can we go about our lives without fearing that our every move is being scrutinised.

Tan Jen Han, 14

Secondary 2 student