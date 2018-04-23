Busking scheme helps enliven city life, boost arts scene

Since its introduction in 1997, the busking scheme in Singapore has continued to enliven city life and energise urban spaces (Do not allow busking as a day job, by Miss Susan Tan, April 17; Buskers are passionate artists honing their skills, by Mr Wee Toon Hee, April 20; Don't discourage those who choose to busk, by Mr Teo Yong Kang, April 20; and An insult to compare busking with begging, by Mr Warren Choo Shao Jie, April 20).

The scheme provides engagement opportunities for hobbyists as well as emerging and established artists to interact with street audiences through their creative expressions.

Singaporeans form the majority of endorsed buskers, with less than 2 per cent of our buskers being non-Singaporeans.

More details on the scheme's application and designated location guidelines are available at www.nac.gov.sg/busking

Under the scheme, endorsed buskers can collect gratuity from the public as tokens of appreciation for their busking acts, as long as there is no active solicitation.

As part of the National Arts Council's (NAC's) mission to champion the creation and appreciation of the arts in Singapore, year-round platforms offer opportunities for home-grown artists and arts groups to showcase their talents to diverse audiences.

Beyond signature festivals such as the Singapore Art Week, Singapore Writers Festival and Got To Move, other public platforms which offer opportunities to showcase our local artistic talents include the monthly Arts Weekend Civic District performances for Singaporeans and visitors to the city to enjoy, the quarterly NAC-ExxonMobil Concert in the Park sessions in partnership with the National Parks Board (NParks) and the biannual Arts In Your Neighbourhood editions that bring the arts to the heartland islandwide.

NParks also organises the NParks Concert Series in the Park: Rockestra® and Live Out Loud to expose emerging local talent to a wider audience.

We have been encouraged by the public's positive feedback on our busking scene since it was launched.

The council will continue to undertake regular reviews of its features as the social context evolves over time.

Chua Ai Liang (Ms)

Senior Director Engagement and Participation

National Arts Council