Bus drivers must know the road names along their route

We have a very good bus network, yet we do not have bus drivers who can answer simple questions on whether the route they are servicing goes to a particular location.

All our road names are in English, but our bus drivers are not able to understand our English articulation of the road names.

Even when we translate the road name to their language, they are unable to tell us if the bus they are driving goes there.

When they are trained to drive, they should at least be asked to memorise the road names along the route they cover before they are allowed to get onto the road.

Until we have driverless buses and digital signs for passengers, these bus drivers need to be better equipped.

Chen Tze-Hui