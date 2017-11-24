Build pick-up point at PIE slip road

The shared bicycles left along the slip road to the Pan Island Expressway should not be seen as a case of indiscriminate dumping, but as an indication of a lack of proper parking space in that area (Mystery of shared bikes left by PIE slip road; Nov 20).

It is common for companies to ferry workers to workplaces by private bus, lorry or van to reduce work tardiness and to attract people living far away to take up employment with them.

In the report, an oBike spokesman said that the firm suspects this could be a reason for the bikes being left there.

Perhaps the authorities could consider building bus/van and lorry drive-in pick-up points with bike-parking facilities in that area. It might be a good idea to have them at some MRT stations as well.

This could reduce the problem of errant bike-parking, and also smoothen traffic flow.

Chee Chi Weng