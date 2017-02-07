Build heritage hub to showcase S'pore cultures

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa was right to say that the location of the new Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) in Shenton Way will help it reach out to professionals working nearby, who can take part in activities and programmes after work ("New Chinese cultural centre plays key role: Shanmugam"; Jan 31).

For a start, I hope it will organise events that not only showcase the Chinese culture, but also emphasise the interaction between Singapore Chinese and Singaporeans of other races.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam has said that Singapore's strength comes from its individual cultures - Chinese, Malay and Indian - and the fact that these are not exclusive.

To further reinforce the concept of the "common space" and make the diverse cultures conveniently accessible to people of different races, it would be practical to build Indian, Malay, Eurasian and Peranakan cultural centres in the vicinity as well.

A Singapore heritage hub in the city centre will encourage Singapore residents to learn more about one another's culture, deepen their Singapore identity and take real pride in Singapore's multiculturalism.

It will also be a showcase for visitors.

We must not only talk, but also take deliberate action for healthy inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee (Ms)

