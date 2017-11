The falsification of records by SMRT's maintenance team, reported on the front page of The Straits Times yesterday, is a matter of grave concern (Maintenance team signed off on work not done: SMRT).

Such an incident amounts to gross dereliction of duty, and deeply affects the credibility of the public transport operator.

It is time for the buck to stop at the desks of SMRT's top management.

They have to assume moral responsibility if they are to regain public confidence.

Joseph Hooi Liang Kee