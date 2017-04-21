Brilliant to pedestrianise area

An Orchard Road with no cars fits perfectly into the car-light plans of the country. The central location will be people-centric.

The green credentials of Singapore will also be boosted, as our city-state shows the way in becoming more environmentally responsible .

A walking street Orchard Road will not just be about shopping, it will also be about bringing people out of the air-conditioned environment. There will be more open spaces and street life. With clever features, people will be protected from the harshness of the elements and enjoy our tropical climate in a comfortable manner.

The plan should be accelerated, not doubted. In fact, more roads in Singapore should be pedestrianised.

Ooi Can Seng