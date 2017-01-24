Breathe new life into Haw Par Villa

My earliest memory of Haw Par Villa is of my parents taking me there during the Chinese New Year in the 1950s.

The place boasted its "10 Courts of Hell" and figurines of characters from Chinese mythology. It was the most popular place to visit.

Unfortunately, my visit to Haw Par Villa last week was a great disappointment. The Singapore Tourism Board needs to pump in some funds to upgrade this grand old dame.

The statues need to be given a new coat of paint.

The present carpark can accommodate 20 cars at most. I suggest that a multi-storey carpark be built.

Perhaps a monorail could also be installed to provide transport around the theme park, to help those who are not mobile.

Traditional coffee shops and stalls selling satay, char kway teow and roti prata could be brought back. Snake charmers with their dancing cobras and Indian flute music could also be present.

An area could be set aside for a bookshop to sell novels such as Journey To The West, and memorabilia such as Chinese fans, paintings and musical instruments.

Haw Par Villa is undergoing renovation now. I hope this moribund tourist destination will regain its erstwhile glory.

Heng Cho Choon