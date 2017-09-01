Bouquets : Remarkable Team S'pore athletes

Remarkable Team S'pore athletes

I have been following Singapore sports more closely in the last two years. Regardless of surprises, defeats or wins, I strongly believe Team Singapore has displayed excellence, friendship and respect.

They are remarkable people who strive hard during training sessions and fought competitively alongside their Asean counterparts. They have also shown fair play, human spirit and unity in terms of teamwork, especially our swimmers during their relays.

I thank the athletes of Team Singapore. They are the greatest Singaporeans in our 52 years. May their resilience, determination and hard work thrive from year to year.

Kok Mei Hui (Ms)

Prompt help with car trouble

Last Sunday, my wife was driving in Queensway and had a flat tyre, and had to pull over.

The gantry officers at the Special Operations Command base assisted her. A passing police car also pulled up shortly after. Officer John Yap and his colleague took charge of the situation and promptly changed the flat tyre. Kudos to them for their assistance. They do the police force proud.

Lee Meng Chian