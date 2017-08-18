Bouquets: Rare graciousness at food centre

Rare graciousness at food centre

My family and I were at East Coast Lagoon Food Village on Aug 8 and had trouble getting a table for four because of the crowd.

A family saw us walking up and down looking for a table and asked if we wanted theirs, even though they had not finished eating yet. I accepted their offer and thought that was all. But once they were done, they went a step further, clearing the table and cleaning it. Their graciousness touched us. I thank the family again for their kind act.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Great work to put on great show

As a parent, People's Association performer and sponsor, I congratulate the National Day Parade organising committees for successfully putting up a great show this year.

I also thank the principal, teachers and pupils of Henry Park Primary School for a job well done. I saw how hard the pupils practised. Like all the other participants, they rehearsed in hot weather conditions, late into the night and on weekends to get the formation right. I hope the incident of the inappropriate gesture (Rude gesture at NDP: Pupil deeply apologetic; Aug 11) will not overshadow the participants' efforts .

Let us give our recognition to all the Singapore Armed Forces personnel, volunteers and performers who worked diligently for the occasion.

Chong Nyit Moi (Madam)

Officers do their job despite discomfort

On Monday, I was driving back to Singapore via the Tuas Checkpoint when I noticed that the security team was checking incoming cars under the hot sun.

I believed that there should be a canopy so that the officers could have a better environment to carry out their jobs. So I took some photos of the scene, intending to submit it as an appeal.

Two police officers approached and informed me that photo taking was not allowed and asked me to delete the photos.

When I explained what the photos were for, they said they appreciated my good intention, but they had to carry out their work properly nonetheless.

I deleted the photos.

This incident has strengthened my confidence in the Home Team carrying out their work professionally.

Sim Lim Onn

Excellent service from SIA

I recently flew from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Shanghai and Surabaya, and back, on Singapore Airlines.

All its personnel were unfailingly polite and attentive. Special thanks goes to chief steward Ng Durrance, of my Tokyo to LA flight on July 24.

I had to alter my plans at one point but was efficiently helped by the SIA staff at Changi Airport.

I commend SIA for the excellent service.

Brett Ellis

Florida, United States