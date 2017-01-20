Bouquets: Police officers calm under pressure

Police officers calm under pressure

My family and I were at the SPC station in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 to top up petrol on the night of Jan 12.

When we were returning to our car after making payment, a tall, stout man accosted us.

He repeatedly demanded that my husband produce his driving licence. He insisted that our car's road tax had expired, we did not pay for our certificate of entitlement and that he had the authority to tow our car away.

When we asked for his official identification, he flashed a faded vocational card at us and then deliberately pressed it on our car's bonnet.

Worried that he might get physical, I cued my son to call the police. Before he could do so, we spotted two uniformed police officers inside the station and quickly approached them for help.

The man also walked to the officers and shouted at them.

The female officer whispered to us that the man may be of unsound mind and told us to get into our car quickly and leave. The male officer swiftly and calmly led the man away.

As we left in a hurry, we did not manage to thank the two officers.

We were very impressed by their confidence and calmness in dealing with the situation.

Angelia Ho (Madam)

StarHub's response appreciated

StarHub informed me last month that it would discontinue its 50Mbps cable broadband plan, and offered me its 100Mbps plan, with an increased monthly fee.

I spoke to StarHub's customer service manager, Mr Jeff Quek, to see if it could offer the same fee with a 24-month contract.

He worked with his product team and shared with me the progress, before letting me know that StarHub would offer the plan that I requested.

I am grateful to Mr Quek for his efforts.

Goh Geok Huat

Good work to help wheelchair users

I am glad that the Land Transport Authority has completed the rectification works to the footpath at traffic light signal No. 437 in Selegie Road.

Users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters can now cross over to the other side of the road at the traffic light junction.

The provision of wheelchair access on SBS Transit service 23 has also brought much relief to me and other needy ones.

Haridas K. Kavunni Eradi

Kind doctors, nurses impress tourist

During my recent holiday in Singapore, I was taken ill with food poisoning and was treated as an outpatient at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The service and efficiency at the hospital impressed both my wife and me. It is comparable to, if not better than, what we have in Britain.

Upon my discharge from the Emergency Department, we were assisted into our taxi by Mr Daryl Chan Wei Ren, an off-duty nurse from the nearby Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

He even helped us with our luggage and gave us directions to our hotel.

We were touched by Mr Chan's kindness. He enthusiastically helped us even though he was from another hospital.

Singapore is truly fortunate to have such kind doctors and nurses.

James Ian Taylor

Bolton, England