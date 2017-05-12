Bouquets : MRT worker used own money to help

MRT worker used own money to help

On May 3, as I was going home after school, I realised that the value in my ez-link card was down to 99 cents and that I did not have my wallet with me.

I approached Ms Jasmine Kaur Abdullah at Stevens MRT station with the intention of topping up my card using the $2 that my classmate lent me.

However, Ms Jasmine told me that the minimum top-up value was $10.

When I said that $2 was all I had, she used $10 of her own money to add to my ez-link card.

I am very grateful to Ms Jasmine for her kindness.

Tiffany Lam Yee Ting (Miss)

A 'happy pill' to ease the pain

I am a young adult battling pelvic floor pain for over a year because of a fall.

I was referred from one doctor to another until I chanced upon the Pelvic Floor Disorder Service (PFDS) unit at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

In February, I got in touch with Dr Mark Wong, director of PFDS. After our first consultation, I was referred to Advanced Practice Nurse Juriyah Yatim, whom patients described as their "happy pill".

She helped me identify my pain and educated me on the treatment options available.

She also got me started on physiotherapy and continues to support me on my road to recovery.

I am sincerely thankful to Ms Juriyah and Dr Wong. Kudos to SGH for this unit that continues to increase public awareness of pelvic floor health in Singapore.

Renee Kaur (Ms)

A warm welcome to the library

I am impressed with Ms Subhana Mohd Shariff, head library officer at the National Library Board in Victoria Street.

She is sincere, enthusiastic and committed to recognising and enforcing the need for people to expand their interest in reading, writing and asking literary questions.

She tends to the needs of members of the public who are not computer literate, especially the elderly. She makes visits to the library a joy.

Ms Shariff is a leader who recognises the strategic importance of demonstrating effective emotional quotient.

Baby Mathen Mathews

Unsung heroes deserve thanks

Every day, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers race to handle emergencies and rush civilians to safety, at times putting their own lives at risk (Fireman hurt in cab blast recovering well: Shanmugam; May 8).

Ambulances hurry to their next destination at all hours of the day, regardless of whether it is a public holiday.

I have been taken to hospital twice and was too incapacitated to thank the officers who took excellent care of me in the ambulance.

Lest these unsung heroes are forgotten in the hustle and bustle of ordinary life, I wish to thank SCDF officers for all their hard work and dedication.

Sophia Tan Chay Lee (Miss)