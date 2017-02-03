Bouquets: Memorable way to spread festive cheer

Memorable way to spread festive cheer

Bukit Panjang Government High School recently spread festive cheer in a simple but memorable way. Its students presented residents in the vicinity of the school with mandarin oranges on Chinese New Year's Eve as a token of their good wishes.

The timing was perfect. It sweetened the festive mood and added to the atmosphere.

There is no better way for our youngsters to reach out to residents and learn how much of a difference they can make by donating time and energy to good causes. Kudos to the school for such a heart-warming gesture.

Loong Chik Tong

Hassle-free service benefits patients

When I was a patient at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), I opted for "service express" payments for outpatient consultations.

Under this option, the bill for treatment is sent for processing and charged automatically to a pre-approved credit card.

The receipt is mailed out to the patient the next working day and there is no need for him to wait at the cashier to make payment.

When I was discharged from SGH and transferred to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, I again opted for express payment.

I recently received two years' worth of medical receipts from Jurong Health Services, and I realised that I had not been charged for using this payment option.

The postage fee of 30 cents per letter had also been absorbed.

In the last two years, I have visited the Ng Teng Fong hospital more than 100 times, which means it could have cost the hospital more than $30 to allow me to enjoy convenience and hassle-free payment.

I thank the Health Ministry and Jurong Health for absorbing these peripheral charges and for not making the express payment service a paid one.

This has enabled me to spend less time waiting at the cashier and more time focusing on getting well.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee