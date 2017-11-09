Bouquets: Memorable outing to Sungei Buloh

Memorable outing to Sungei Buloh

Last Saturday, my husband and I visited Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on a trip organised by the residents' committee of Telok Blangah.

The outing was also a collaboration between the National Parks Board and NorthLight School. It was sponsored by Shell Petroleum.

It was actually a graduation event for the students who had been involved in activities at Sungei Buloh over the past few years.

The principal and the teachers were there to guide the students, but I was particularly impressed with the volunteers from Shell who sacrificed their Saturday morning to mingle with the students and take part in the certificate presentation.

The outing was both meaningful and memorable.

Kudos to the organisers for including us, senior citizens, in this project as well.

Susan Lee Seo Choo (Ms)

More appreciation for our servicemen

We, as Singaporeans, need to do a better job of appreciating our servicemen and women.

I say this as someone who sees the level of appreciation that countries in the West have for theirs.

I am currently an undergraduate studying in Canada.

On Saturday, the country marks Remembrance Day, a day dedicated to remembering the fallen soldiers of yesteryear.

Everywhere I turn, I see people with red poppies on their lapels.

These are meant as a silent thank you to those who have lost their lives in the cause of freedom.

We in Singapore do not have many combat veterans, save for those who served during the Konfrontasi period.

But we do have men and women who voluntarily put themselves in harm's way so that the rest of us can sleep peacefully at night.

Serving the nation takes a toll on all of them and their families.

Our remembrance of these people should not be limited to just Singapore Armed Forces Day, and other special occasions.

If we see anyone in uniform, let us go up to them and thank them for their service, regardless of what day it is.

It will surely make their day.

Shravan Krishnan Sharma