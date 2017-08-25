Bouquets : Kind act by SBS bus driver

Kind act by SBS bus driver

On Aug 19 at about 9.25am, I boarded SBS bus service 139 to go from Whampoa Drive to Toa Payoh.

As the bus driver was about to turn right into Jalan Rajah from Jalan Tenteram, I saw a mother carrying her daughter and running to the bus stop about 90m away.

The driver waited for about four minutes until the mother and child boarded the bus.

I later understood that if she had missed the bus, her daughter would be late for her class.

I was touched by the kindness of the bus captain.

Soh Swee Kiat

Record-worthy wins by water polo team

Our water polo team clinched the gold medal 27 times in 27 outings.

This achievement merits a place in the Guinness World Records. Perhaps our ministers in charge of sports or officials at the Singapore National Olympic Council can work on this.

I started following our water polo team some 40 years ago. Watching them doing battle has been sheer delight. They have played with great determination, dedication and drive.

I urge our water polo players to continue with the unbroken record and keep their heads always high above the water. They are really a force to be reckoned with, at least in this part of the world.

Neo Poh Goon

Lessons from water polo team

Congratulations to our national water polo team for capturing its 27th consecutive gold medal at the SEA Games on Sunday.

While the Singapore water polo team has been winning, the opposite is true for our football team. The latter has yet to win a gold medal.

Perhaps, the football authorities need to study what has been working right at the water polo side and which are the areas the football body needs to improve on.

Chang Yong Yen

Joy for paddler Feng Tianwei

I am very happy that paddler Feng Tianwei has won gold at the SEA Games table tennis women's singles competition.

This win proves beyond a doubt that she still has a lot to contribute to the Singapore table tennis squad.

Congratulations, Feng. Keep winning glory for Singapore .

Jeff Tan Hong Liak