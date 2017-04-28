Bouquets: Happy to see flexible MRT staff

Happy to see flexible MRT staff

On Monday afternoon, a group of students and teachers from a special needs school were attempting to board the Circle Line train at Paya Lebar MRT station when the train's doors shut, splitting up the group.

However, a few seconds later, the door opened again to allow the rest of the group to board.

It was a simple but nice gesture on the part of the staff of Paya Lebar MRT station.

It shows that they care.

Jeremy Ang Kay Yong

Fast and efficient police force

I am impressed with the speed at which the Singapore Police deal with their cases.

In several recent cases (Suspect in train abuse case arrested; April 23, and Hawker centre quarrel: Couple arrested for causing public nuisance; April 27), the suspects were identified and apprehended within a few days.

Such displays of efficiency and speed contribute towards ensuring that our society remains safe.

Joe Teo Kok Seah

Impressive care, concern for patients

I was recently discharged from Ward 47 of Singapore General Hospital's Colorectal Department after a 12-day stay and am most appreciative of the doctors and nurses who attended to me.

Associate Professor Chew Min Hoe operated on me to remove two tumours.

I also received medical care from members of his skilful and caring team - Dr Leonard Ho, Dr Lionel See and Dr Loi.

I was impressed with how the doctors and nurses treated each of their patients with care and concern.

The nurses were fully committed to their tasks, and were always cheerful.

I applaud our Government for putting in place such an excellent healthcare system and also for MediShield Life.

I encourage everyone to go for health screening, as early detection of problems will prevent pain and save lives.

Mabel Tan Boon San (Madam)

Good Samaritans help elderly mum

On the night of April 16, my 81-year-old mother was walking home to her block in Bishan Street 12 when her slipper came loose, causing her to fall.

She hit her head on a concrete pillar and suffered a cut, and was also unable to get up.

My younger brother was with her but could not help her up on his own.

Then, two employees from the nearby Lions Home for the Elders - Divya and Dayana - passed by.

They helped my mother to sit up and also treated her wound.

My mother was hospitalised for two days and has since been discharged.

We are grateful to Divya and Dayana for their selflessness and assistance.

Thomas CLG Lopez