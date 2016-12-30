Bouquets : Good show by theatre company

Good show by theatre company

Recently, I found out that the Wild Rice theatre company was giving discounts to students and senior citizens for its performance of Monkey Goes West.

I bought a ticket for a seat in the back stalls, which had a restricted view.

Thirty minutes before the show started, I was pleasantly surprised when the ushers asked me to take an empty seat in the front instead.

I am thankful to the company for giving back to society, first by giving a much-needed discount even in times of financial uncertainty, and also by offering me a free upgrade of my seat.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee

Extraordinary hospital staff

Nothing can truly express our gratitude for the different teams from the National University Hospital's Paediatric Department who journeyed with us and our baby over the past seven months.

My family is especially grateful to Professor Prabhakaran Krishnan, Dr Vidyadhar Mali, Dr Dale Loh and the paediatric surgery team, Prof Yap Hui Kim and her renal team, Dr Lee Le Ye and the neonatology team, and all the nursing staff, especially those of ward 9B.

They have helped to make an extraordinary change in our lives.

Andy Wong Jinrong