Bouquets: ERP's convenience to be appreciated

ERP's convenience to be appreciated

Whenever I drive in other countries and am caught in long queues at toll collection centres, I think of the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system in Singapore with much appreciation.

Motorists can pass through the ERP gantries and not worry about stopping to make payment.

Kudos to the authorities for daring to be the first in the world to implement it.

Sim Lim Onn

Proud to have most powerful passport

Seeing the news report (Singapore passport now world's 'most powerful'; Oct 26) makes me feel proud to be a Singaporean.

It speaks volumes of our country's reputation and is an indication of the trust that many in the rest of the world have in us, and the state of our diplomatic ties with other countries.

Singaporeans can move much more freely between many countries because of the reputation of our country.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore has done a great job and they must be commended for the top ranking of our passport.

V.Balu

Caring assistance from a total stranger

I was on my way to Camden Medical Centre recently when I fainted at Tanglin Mall, the shopping centre nearby.

A young man came to my aid. He tried to carry me to the medical centre but was unable to.

A woman, Ms Claire Yip, also stopped and offered her help.

She managed to secure a wheelchair from Camden and wheeled me all the way there for my appointment.

She remained with me until she was satisfied that I was attended to adequately.

Truly, without her help, my wife and I wouldn't have known what to do.

She was a total stranger who could have looked the other way, but chose to help instead.

Who says Singaporeans are uncaring people?

Benny Fang Kum-Kwong