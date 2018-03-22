Bouquets: A salute to our paralympians

A salute to our paralympians

Let us salute our paralympians, who have overcome physical challenges to train and excel in their sports. They deserve more media attention and publicity, so as to encourage other people with disabilities.

Lim Lih Mei

Locals made S'pore holiday memorable

I want to thank the people of Singapore for the truly delightful holiday my wife and I had in your fantastic country.

We saw many amazing sights and had lots of diverse experiences in our 12 days, like the zoo, the bird park, the good food and the artworks.

But we shall also never forget the marvellous people we met, from the woman who gave us directions to our hotel and the two women who shared their umbrellas when it rained, to the many people on the trains who offered us seats and the elderly man at the MacRitchie Reservoir Park who gave us insights about Singapore and other matters.

We thoroughly enjoyed our conversations with these interesting people.

We returned home to Australia with fond memories of your beautiful, clean and green city and its splendid people.

Steven Katsineris

Grateful for help in dad's final hours

My family would like to put on record a big thanks to the staff of Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where my late father was admitted earlier this month.

The care, professionalism and efficiency they showed made my father's final hours so much more comfortable, and our grief less painful.

We are grateful to the nursing staff and doctors of the emergency department and Ward 13D as well as the registration officer at the mortuary.

Tan Poh Heng