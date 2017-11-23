Rain is no damper to kindness

It was raining quite heavily last Saturday afternoon when I witnessed one of the most heartwarming acts of kindness I have seen in a while.

I was waiting at a bus stop in Sembawang at around 5.50pm when SMRT bus service 859B, with the plate number SMB 305 G, arrived.

When the door opened, the driver dashed to the entrance of the bus and held up an umbrella to shield those boarding from the heavy rain.

I hope that this bus driver will get some form of recognition.

It would be great if we were able to experience kindness more in our daily lives.

Lim Si En

Exceptional service, honesty

Recently, I left my laptop in a cab I had booked to get home.

As soon as I got home, I received a call from ComfortDelGro's customer service centre.

The taxi driver had called them to try and get in touch with me to return the item I had left behind.

I compliment Mr So Fu Cheng, who drives taxi number SHA1355U, for his exceptional service and honesty, and for waiting at my drop-off point until I came down to collect my laptop.

Wong Boon Hong