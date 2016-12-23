Bouquet: Kudos to young sailors

Kudos to young sailors

Singapore's young sailors did well at the 2016 Youth World Sailing Championship in Auckland, New Zealand, which ended on Tuesday.

They went up against bigger and stronger rivals from 56 other countries but did Singapore proud after emerging as the top Asian youth sailors.

Bernie Chin placed 12th out of 57 sailors in the Laser Radial race, making him the top Asian finisher.

Evangeline Tan and Bertha Han were also the top Asians in the girls' 29er class race, finishing 11th out of 24 teams.

Koh Yi Nian and Wong Riji also did well in the boys' 29er class race, finishing 15th out of 25 teams.

Well done, sailors.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak