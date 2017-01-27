Couple gave timely lift to hospital

Last Friday, I was in Bishan when I felt weak and needed to get to a hospital.

However, there were no empty cabs along Bishan Street 11.

Out of desperation after a long wait, I knocked on the window of a Nissan car which had stopped for the red light at the street's junction and asked the couple in the vehicle if they were headed in the direction of Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They readily agreed to take me to the hospital.

In my haste, I forgot to obtain their names and the car licence plate number.

I thank the couple for their gracious help.

Lee Han Cheng (Mrs)