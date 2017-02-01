Biker 'bro' a role model for S'poreans

Ms Nur Liyana Mohamad Sazali is an example of a Singaporean who stepped out of her comfort zone to create a more gracious society ("She's the biker 'bro' who stopped to clear barricades in the rain"; Jan 27).

Her heroic act also illustrates the difference women can make to our living environment. It is a contribution to breaking the stereotype that women are "weak" and "incapable".

I strongly encourage all of us to continue to recognise such heart-warming deeds through platforms such as the newspaper, social media and online forums.

I hope role models like Ms Liyana can continue to inspire and encourage the younger generation to actively contribute to our society so as to make Singapore a more kind and gracious place for everyone.

Kuo Pei Yu, 16 , Secondary 4 student