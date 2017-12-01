Bike-sharing mess not just LTA's problem

It puzzles me why the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been saddled with the blame for our longstanding problem of indiscriminately parked bicycles (LTA cannot be working in interest of bike-sharing firms, by Tony Lim Thiam Poh; Nov 29).

Such unsightly dumping of bicycles is no different from littering and the burden to end this should also be borne by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Not only that, the NEA should be actively pressuring the rightful authorities to allocate more bicycle-parking areas to prevent this "littering".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force should also step in if these bicycles have been placed in such a way as to endanger public safety, such as the obstruction of fire-escape routes.

It is irrational to hold the LTA solely responsible for this problem.

Clearly, it will take the help of several government bodies to tackle this problem.

Lim Chee Khiam