Bike-sharing a good inclusion to our lives

The surge in bike-sharing platforms in Singapore has made a noticeable change in our lives.

More and more, many of the people around me are beginning to use bicycles frequently, and the bikes can be found around almost every corner.

Besides the convenience, affordability is another reason for the popularity of these bikes.

The bike-sharing companies charge minimal rates for the use of these bikes.

The usage of such bikes has brought along with it a healthier lifestyle too.

Many Singaporeans do not get the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity per week. Hopefully, this will change with the bike-sharing scheme.

Like with everything else, there is, of course, a downside.

There have been several reports of bikes being abused and damaged, along with cases of bikes being strewn all over the place - on grass patches, on pavements and at bus stops.

Let us remember that it is important that we be considerate and gracious when we use these bikes.

Let us treat them as if they were our property.

Kylie Chan Zi Yi , 16

Secondary 4 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header ''Voices of Youth''. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to.

Please keep to a length of 250 words.