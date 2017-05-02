'Bike interchange' outside condo a nuisance and safety hazard

The new bicycle-sharing initiatives, where people use a mobile app to lock and unlock bikes, are turning the pavement outside Global Ville condominium in Jalan Raja Udang into a virtual "bike interchange" (Bike-sharing use and misuse; April 26).

At least three bicycles have been parked there for days, and the number of bikes is increasing.

It is becoming a hazard. The bikes are blocking access to the pavement, and condo residents have to step onto the road when they walk to and from their homes.

Are users allowed to leave the bikes there for days?

Can condo managements legally remove bikes that are parked dangerously in the middle of public pavements? If not, which agency can they call to remove such vehicles?

William Tan Chee How

