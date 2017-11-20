Big venue needed given scale of Clean and Green event

We thank Mr Tan Kian Kai for his feedback on the annual Clean and Green Singapore (CGS) main carnival ('Wastage' at Clean and Green event; Nov 10).

The CGS main carnival and district carnivals aim to inspire everyone to care for our environment by adopting a clean, green and sustainable lifestyle.

The main carnival was a three-day event held at the open field next to Boon Keng MRT station that comprised many interactive displays, educational games and other learning activities catering to people of all ages, such as students and residents.

The four smaller-scale CGS district carnivals are held at other locations across Singapore, inside shopping malls or enclosed spaces.

More than 40,000 people visited the CGS main and district carnivals this year.

It would not be possible to hold the CGS main carnival at void decks as suggested, given the scale of the event.

The open field next to the MRT station was also chosen as the site in order to minimise potential noise and other disturbance to residents living in the area, including during the set-up and dismantling of the tentage.

The events were all organised according to the Environmentally-Friendly Best Practices For Events guidelines that cover best practices in the areas, such as litter-free, reduce, reuse, recycle (3Rs), energy efficiency and water conservation.

In addition, approximately 50 per cent of the exhibits at the main carnival this year are reused at other partner events such as activities organised by schools, non-governmental organisations and community partners, which extend the use of the educational content developed.

Sueanne Mocktar (Ms)

Director, 3P Network Division

National Environment Agency