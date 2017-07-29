Biased figures on MRT breakdown rate

I was taken aback by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan's statement that the MRT is three times more reliable now than it was in 2015 (Khaw raises bar on MRT reliability; July 28).
However, after a more careful reading of the report, I realised that this conclusion was drawn from statistics that excluded delays caused by the new signalling system on the North-South Line.
Computing statistics this way is biased and unscientific.
I propose that delays caused by the testing of the new signalling system be factored in when calculating the mean kilometres between failures (MKBF).
If there has been a decrease in MKBF since 2015, this can be duly explained by the delays caused by the tests.
Calculating MKBF this way would give us a gauge as to how disruptive the tests of the new signalling system have been.
I support The Straits Times' coverage of the recent breakdowns and delays of the MRT (Minister takes aim at press; July 28).
If these disruptions remain largely unreported or are glossed over by the newspaper, it could hurt its reputation and relevance as a news source.
Chan Yeow Chuan