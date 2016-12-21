Beware spread of extremist politics

I agree with Time Magazine's choice of Mr Donald Trump as its "Person of the Year" ("Time names Trump 2016 'Person of the Year'"; Dec 8).

The United States President-elect's victory is a result of the less privileged becoming displeased and angry with the government, as the improving economy seems to be benefiting the elites, but not them.

He is a consequence of the people's desire for change in the political landscape. And it's not just in the US that those with a nationalistic bent are calling the shots in politics. Before Mr Trump's shock election win, there was Brexit.

The rise of such extreme politics may spell danger - and we need to guard against such a development.

Easan Saravan, 13, Secondary 1 student