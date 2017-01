The harmful effects of radiation emitted from mobile phones should never be underestimated.

Exposure to mobile phone radiation has been linked to adverse health effects, such as the disruption of cell metabolism and generation of stress proteins.

In a moving vehicle, the radiation emissions from phones are magnified due to the Faraday Cage effect.

I hope the authorities can raise awareness of this danger.

Ow Kheng Wah, 19,

Year 1 Polytechnic student