Beware of raising eating disorder risk

Introducing fitness-related apps like Kurbo can help make Singapore a healthier nation, but I do not feel this app is suitable for children (App allows kids to track fitness goals; July 6).

Although it exposes them to a healthy lifestyle from a young age, it also encourages them to monitor their weight.

This may cause them to focus more on their body image and increase the risk of them developing an eating disorder.

Research has found that around 90 per cent of people suffering from anorexia nervosa are women between 12 and 25 years of age.

This shows that younger people are more vulnerable and conscious about their image.

Parents should play a bigger role in their child's health by encouraging them to eat healthily and exercise regularly, but without placing emphasis on their weight.

Zhou Min Yuan,15

Secondary 4 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words