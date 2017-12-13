Better solution for noisy birds?

In recent months, my estate Tanjung Rhu has seen an increase in the population of Asian koels.

These birds' powerful calls can be heard early in the morning, before dawn, and throughout the day.

I called the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority to highlight this issue two months ago. Its response was that the Asian koel is a protected species, so the agency can only prune the trees to remove the crow's nest, where the koel lays its eggs. The problem has persisted without improvement to this day.

The birds' calls have become a nuisance, especially when they start as early as 5am. The well-being of residents must not be compromised. Are there other effective ways to contain the Asian koels' population?

Lim Chye Hai