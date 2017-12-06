Be grateful for our shared bicycles

I feel disappointed and upset whenever I hear or read of incidents of people abusing shared bicycles (Couple caught on video dumping bikes in drain; oBike files police report; Nov 22).

Why do people do this?

The bicycles are meant for everyone to enjoy. We should be grateful that we have these useful resources and not abuse them.

Bike-sharing companies should take action straight away. Members of the public can also keep a look out for such abuse. They can try to stop the behaviour or report culprits to the bike companies.

If the public cannot treat the shared bikes properly, then they should be given to undeveloped countries, where people will treasure the bikes and use them properly.

Sri Nishanth Prakash, 13

Secondary 1 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.