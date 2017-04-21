Bangkok, Malacca have a charm we lack

Why do Bangkok and Malacca continue to thrive as tourist destinations?

Bangkok, with its notorious snarl-ups and sidewalks clogged with itinerant hawkers, has an attraction of its own.

Malacca's Jonker Street will continue to pull in the crowds, in spite of its narrow streets and buildings of a bygone era.

You can still buy a charcoal iron, a pair of wooden clogs, and a catapult made of wood and bicycle tyre rubber. These old cities have a charm quite unlike our sophisticated Orchard Road.

Heng Cho Choon