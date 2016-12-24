Ban heavy vehicles from Orchard Road?

The recent attacks in Berlin, Zurich and Ankara are stark reminders to not let our guard down against global terrorism ("Europe on high security alert after day of terror"; Dec 21).

Our officers manning entry points across the island have to be extra vigilant.

It is a fact that terrorists will seek to inflict maximum harm at public places such as hotels, shopping centres, night spots and airports, as well as at major social events.

While we should continue our daily activities and not be paranoid, we should also treat any unusual situation with suspicion and err on the side of caution.

The authorities might wish to consider not permitting heavy vehicles to travel along the tourist belt in Orchard Road, where there is a high concentration of shoppers and merrymakers, especially during the festive season.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan