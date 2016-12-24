Ban heavy vehicles from Orchard Road?

The crowds thronging Orchard Road earlier this month. While people should not be paranoid and continue with their daily activities, Singapore should err on the side of caution in guarding against the terror threat.
The crowds thronging Orchard Road earlier this month. While people should not be paranoid and continue with their daily activities, Singapore should err on the side of caution in guarding against the terror threat.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
Dec 24, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

The recent attacks in Berlin, Zurich and Ankara are stark reminders to not let our guard down against global terrorism ("Europe on high security alert after day of terror"; Dec 21).

Our officers manning entry points across the island have to be extra vigilant.

It is a fact that terrorists will seek to inflict maximum harm at public places such as hotels, shopping centres, night spots and airports, as well as at major social events.

While we should continue our daily activities and not be paranoid, we should also treat any unusual situation with suspicion and err on the side of caution.

The authorities might wish to consider not permitting heavy vehicles to travel along the tourist belt in Orchard Road, where there is a high concentration of shoppers and merrymakers, especially during the festive season.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 24, 2016, with the headline 'Ban heavy vehicles from Orchard Road?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
The company behind the game-changing beauty product

Shopping