Bald show of support could reduce the stares

The adage about having to walk in someone else's shoes to empathise with him is true (Shaving head for Hair For Hope has little meaning, by Mr Hoe Li En; Aug 5).

In Singapore, it is normal to see a bald man, but not a bald woman or child. People do stare.

I am a brain tumour survivor and have undergone two operations. I am blase about being bald, but others may not be and may choose to hide at home. Hiding is not a good way to live. One needs to live as normal a life as possible, more so when one is sick.

With more people shaving their heads each year, hopefully the staring will stop.

The celebratory mood of Hair For Hope was also criticised as being offensive to the children who are sick.

But there is nothing wrong with celebrating people coming together to help others. Being sick does not mean living in doom and gloom.

I support Hair For Hope, and have taken part in this year's event.

The Children's Cancer Foundation does excellent work, but it needs money to fund its programmes. Hair For Hope is its biggest annual fund-raiser, and for that reason alone, it deserves support.

Jacqueline Woo Mei Lin (Ms)