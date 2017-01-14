Baffled by hefty charge for Uber ride

On a recent Sunday morning, I took my first ride using Uber to get from Pasir Ris to Yishun.
The app indicated that the ride would cost $11. But at the end of the ride, the driver told me I had to pay a whopping $43.
The ride would normally have cost me $17 in a ComfortDelGro cab.
The driver said it was due to a big surge in demand.
However, not once did I see any indication of a surge on the app. Furthermore, it was a clear Sunday morning, and there had been eight Uber cars waiting for a pick-up in the vicinity.
I am baffled by this incident. What is the justification for this high price?
I have sent several e-mail messages asking for a refund on the difference in fare, but there has been little action from Uber.
Wilma Elizabeth Chai (Mrs)