AVA reviews rules regularly to safeguard animal health and welfare

We thank Ms Lynne Tan Xin Lin for her suggestions (Include rabbits in AVA revision to pet business licensing conditions; April 12).

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) carries out regular reviews of its regulations to safeguard animal health and welfare.

Following the recent revisions to the pet shop and farm licensing conditions to raise animal welfare standards, we are planning to work with stakeholders to conduct a review on other pet shop licensing conditions, including those related to rabbits.

We agree with Ms Tan that pet abandonment is a cruel act and should not be condoned.

We investigate all feedback on animal cruelty, including abandonment, and will take enforcement action where necessary.

Members of the public can call our 24-hour hotline on 1800-476-1600 if they witness any act of animal cruelty or pet abandonment.

While the AVA continues to take necessary enforcement action and raise awareness of animal welfare, existing and potential pet owners need to be aware that owning a pet is a lifelong commitment.

They should be cognisant of the care and responsibility required as a pet owner.

To this end, the AVA requires pet shops to do a pre-sale screening for the purchase of dogs, cats or rabbits as part of its pet shop licensing conditions.

Members of the public can visit the AVA's website to find out more about responsible pet ownership.

Jessica Kwok (Ms)

Group Director

Animal Management Group

Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority