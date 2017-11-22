Automation is not death of human effort

In business, the future is perceived to be directly related to automation.

With the advancement of information technology, automation has become known as the "monster" of human employment, as it is seen as making the work done by humans irrelevant.

This entirely overlooks the perspective that human efforts will be valued more than ever before.

With the help of technological developments, goods and services will take a standardised form, making differentiation difficult.

This will lead to a situation where buyers have no loyalty to any specific seller. Further, no seller will have any exclusivity.

Hence , the opportunity to create that differentiating factor arises. This is where human knowledge and abilities serve their purpose. Branding and marketing the products will become more crucial.

Another important area for companies to gain consumer loyalty will be through their after-sales services.

Customer care and setting up effective and efficient customer redressal structures will improve a firm's market standing. To entirely satisfy customers, these services are best provided by humans.

The image of the firm, the publicity and the establishment of the brand will become areas where the human expertise will gain value. Marketing professionals shall also be in demand, as they will help firms distinguish themselves. That is how automation will help increase the value of human contributions.

Sanya Satpathy , 18

Singapore Institute Of Management Global Education student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header ''Voices of Youth''. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to.

Please keep to a length of 250 words.