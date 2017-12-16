Asian koel: Friend or foe?

I would trade the constant "whirr" of noisy sports cars and motorbike owners intent on revving their engines to no one's benefit but their own for the call of birds any day.

Corinne Fong (Ms)

As they are a nuisance, they can be heard in many other Asian cities and they have not turned out to be endangered as envisaged years ago, isn't it time to think out of the box and reconsider the koels' "protected" status?

Peh Chwee Hoe

Sounds of nature are to be treasured. I urge the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority and National Parks Board to do their utmost to grow trees for birds to nest and provide food for them.

Florence Veronica Minjoot

They are not so much a menace compared with crows or even mynahs. If we cared to observe, we would notice that they usually come during the cool season of the year. The male would woo the female with its call and within a few hours, rain would follow.Let us treat the koels as our friends.

Yusoff Abdul Latiff