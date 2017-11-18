Are we ready to accept more wildlife in our lives?

The changes under the Landscaping for Urban Spaces and High-Rises (Lush) programme allow for communal rooftop gardens and rooftop urban farming (More rooftop gardens, urban farms planned; Nov 10).

The report mentions that high-rise greenery can become home for a diverse range of wildlife.

While this idea of wildlife thriving in our urban landscape is appealing to some, the public must be prepared for increased encounters with such wildlife.

If we want to have an urban farm on the roof of our homes, we must expect that it will attract insects that will enter neighbouring houses. We may even hear a bird's morning call right outside our windows.

The fact that people called the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to report on community cats means that there are people who simply do not want their living space to be encroached upon by animals or nature (AVA acknowledges it hires contractors to remove cats; May 30).

There must be a change in attitude towards nature and wildlife

More green spaces would also mean that more work must be put into maintaining them, like in clearing up dead leaves, preventing deadfall and ensuring the plants grow within the gardening spaces.

Even though people want to see more greenery around their homes, not everyone wants it to be right at their doorstep.

Tam Ji Lock