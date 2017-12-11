Are condos prepared for a terror attack?

I am pleased that the Government and civil defence personnel are actively engaging residents in the heartland to prepare them for any form of terror attack.

It heartens me to see community groups actively participating in first aid preparedness and safety and risk aversion exercises, and learning what to do in a terror attack.

But I wonder if the same is being done at private condominium estates.

It is not currently mandated that managing agents or council members have to undergo any training to assist during incidents. Some managing agents even say that it is not in their contract to answer calls.

I have been told to contact the security staff if there are any safety issues.

Since condos house a rather large number of people, this attitude concerns me. At the end of the day, lives are at stake.

Can the Strata Titles Board or Ministry of National Development shed light on what a managing agent is required to do to better ensure safety in a condo estate?

Are there adequate measures in place to improve the skills of managing agents in this area?

I hope managing agents and management corporations of condos will actively take part in safety exercises and be alert against potential threats of terrorism.

We all play a part in keeping our community safe.

Juliana Ang Hiok Lian (Ms)