Anti-litter message not sinking in

Although the National Environment Agency (NEA), Housing Board, town councils and other relevant bodies have been taking pains to stress that littering is socially unacceptable, the reality is that littering in many parts of Singapore has visibly increased.

At Block 896B in Woodlands, where I live, rubbish - including soiled napkins and tissues, half-eaten food items, used styrofoam boxes and plastic bags containing food scraps - is tossed out from the higher floors onto the common walking areas at the foot of the block on an almost daily basis.

The littering makes the neighbourhood filthy.

The stench from the litter attracts flies, mosquitoes, ants and birds.

The environmental, social and health consequences of littering are only too obvious.

Awareness should begin at home and at pre-school, and through to the community level.

As responsible citizens, we must be civic-minded and socially responsible.

We should safeguard our nation and the environment.

We are all part of the environment that we must protect at all costs.

Such an attitude should become second nature to us so that we will not litter, even when tempted to do so.

V. Subramaniam (Dr)