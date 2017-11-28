Animal-based foods provide some key nutrients

The suggestion to mitigate our deteriorating climate by reducing animal-based foods is laudable (Fight climate change by changing diet, by Dr George Jacobs; Nov 25).

Notwithstanding our escalated effort to fight diabetes and coronary diseases, animal-based foods do provide certain essential nutrients for vital body functions, which are fairly limited in most plant-based foods.

Notable examples include zinc, selenium, vitamin D and vitamin B12, especially the latter, which is totally absent in vegetables and fruits.

The only way to obtain these nutrients from non-animal sources would probably be via pricier alternatives like spirulina, chlorella and some nuts and seeds.

Being mostly organically grown, these will price most people out of the market, especially the lower-income group.

Limiting the production or import of animal-based foods would lead to a price surge and adversely impact our health in general and even economically.

Let us not forget the recent report that 3 per cent of our elderly are malnourished and 28 per cent are at risk of malnutrition.

Lim Chee Khiam