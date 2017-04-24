An opportunity to reduce student-teacher ratio

It was interesting to read of the amalgamation of several schools once again (8 junior colleges among 28 schools to be merged; April 21).

I understand the need for this exercise, due to the reduced population and fewer students available to fill up the classrooms.

But, since it is not uncommon to have as many as 30 to 40 students per class, why isn't the Ministry of Education taking this opportunity to reduce the student-teacher ratio instead?

Tuition is pervasive in Singapore. It is a norm for schoolchildren to attend tuition classes above and beyond school classes.

If we reduce the student-teacher ratio by 50 per cent, our teachers can spend more time with the students.

This would enable students to learn more in school rather than at tuition centres.

Families can then spend less on tuition.

Ajit Singh Nagpal