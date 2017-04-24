An opportunity to reduce student-teacher ratio

Published
1 hour ago

It was interesting to read of the amalgamation of several schools once again (8 junior colleges among 28 schools to be merged; April 21).

I understand the need for this exercise, due to the reduced population and fewer students available to fill up the classrooms.

But, since it is not uncommon to have as many as 30 to 40 students per class, why isn't the Ministry of Education taking this opportunity to reduce the student-teacher ratio instead?

Tuition is pervasive in Singapore. It is a norm for schoolchildren to attend tuition classes above and beyond school classes.

If we reduce the student-teacher ratio by 50 per cent, our teachers can spend more time with the students.

This would enable students to learn more in school rather than at tuition centres.

Families can then spend less on tuition.

Ajit Singh Nagpal

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 24, 2017, with the headline 'An opportunity to reduce student-teacher ratio'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping