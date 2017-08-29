An offence to give tobacco to those under 18

We thank Mr Lim Teck Koon for his feedback and support for tobacco control (Concrete plan needed to tackle teen smoking; Aug 19).

It is an offence for anyone to sell, buy for, or give tobacco products to underage youngsters.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) takes a serious view of errant retailers who sell tobacco to youngsters, as well as individuals who give tobacco to them.

The HSA will not hesitate to take strict deterrent action against them.

Anyone involved in these activities can be fined.Retailers who sell tobacco to underage youngsters will also get their licences suspended or revoked.

The HSA monitors the ground closely, with feedback from the public, to ensure strict compliance with rules regarding the sale of tobacco.

The HSA and the Health Promotion Board have also produced a video to aid retailers and their employees in complying with the law.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal sale of tobacco products to minors may call the HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 during office hours.

Smoking is a multifaceted issue. Hence, Singapore adopts a multi-pronged approach, which comprises public education, tobacco taxation, as well as enforcement and regulation, to reduce the use of tobacco products.

Norman Chong

Director

Tobacco Regulation Branch

Health Products Regulation Group

Health Sciences Authority