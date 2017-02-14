An apt reflection of the horrors of war

There is nothing inappropriate about the name for the revamped war museum ("Revamped war museum's name sparks questions"; Feb 10).

The Japanese Occupation was a dark chapter in Singapore's history.

We must accept the reality that those who lived through that difficult period of World War II underwent much torment and hardship.

Many lost their lives, some were taken away from their loved ones and never returned, and incidents of rape were rampant.

The museum records the horrors of the war, especially the suffering of the people of Singapore at the hands of the Japanese occupiers.

Hence, the new name of the museum - Syonan Gallery - is apt, and should remain as it is.

I believe we should call a spade a spade.

Let us not be in denial by replacing Syonan with some other name which has positive connotations.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng