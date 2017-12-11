Allow use of Medisave for annual health screenings

We know that Singapore is rapidly becoming a greying nation.

With an ageing population, maintaining the health of citizens is an important issue (Spending on healthcare expected to rise sharply; Dec 7).

Prevention is better than cure.

I applaud the Government for giving subsidies, so that a basic health screening at clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme costs just $5.

I also urge the Government to consider letting Singaporeans and permanent residents use the money in their Medisave accounts for yearly health screenings.

Those who have worked for some time would have reached their Basic Healthcare Sum, after which funds flow into their Special or Retirement Accounts. So why not let them use part of their Medisave money to protect themselves?

Setting aside a few hundred dollars will not make a dent in our Central Provident Fund accounts, but will, in the long run, provide greater savings in terms of healthcare spending.

Danny Tseng