Allow Grab, Uber drivers to pick up, drop off passengers at taxi stands

It is time the Land Transport Authority relooked the law which makes it an offence for Grab and Uber drivers to pick up and drop off passengers at taxi stands, especially within the central business district (CBD).

I am a Grab driver and we seem to be operating like a second-class transport service.

How are we supposed to drop off our passengers safely in the CBD if not at taxi stands, or if available, within the building drop-off points?

When we receive bookings from passengers instructing us to pick them up from taxi stands we worry about getting booked for breaking the rules.

The same applies when passengers indicate that they need to alight at taxi stands.

As we provide an alternative and legitimate transport service, it is only right that the authorities allow us, Grab and Uber drivers, to pick up and drop off passengers at all taxi stands.

Waiting at taxi stands can continue to be for taxis only.

Farley A. Santa Maria